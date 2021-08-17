Kerala govt urges MEA to evacuate 41 Malayalees stranded in Afghanistan

The Kerala government has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urging for the safe evacuation to India of 41 Malayalees stranded in Afghanistan.

In a letter to MEA, the state government's Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) stated that they have received several panic calls from stranded Malayalees, including women and children.

"Some of the messages received here stated that the Taliban are verifying the identity of the stranded Indians and are taking away their passports and other important documents," the letter read.

"Considering the huge threat that is hanging on the lives of the Malayalees, you may kindly make necessary arrangements to safely evacuate the 41 stranded Malayalees as early as possible," it added.

Violence surged in Afghanistan after US and NATO troops began to withdraw in May. On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of the country by entering Kabul and causing the civilian government to collapse.

The Taliban took control of the presidential palace, and have been discussing the formation of their government in Afghanistan.

Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings.

( With inputs from ANI )

