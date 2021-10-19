Kerala hotel owner commits suicide citing 'irrational' lockdown norms

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 A small-time hotel owner in Kerala's Kottayam district ended his life by jumping before a train, blaming Kerala government's "irrational" lockdown norms for his taking the ultimate step.

Before his suicide on Monday night, Sarin Mohan, 38, posted on Facebook that until six months back, he had a flourishing hotel business, but lost everything due to the "irrational" lockdown norms.

"The liquor shops were crowded, so were buses and shopping malls," he said, adding that marriages were allowed with 100 people, which was not the case with hotels where dining facilities were disallowed. Even the political parties could hold public meetings, he noted.

"The lockdown norms finished me off, as I live under fear from private banks and money lenders. Now, even if I work hard for six years, I will not be able to repay the debts.

"With my death, I wish the state government ends the stupid lockdown norms. Please don't play with the lives of ordinary people. The Kerala government is solely responsible for my death. Mine is a classic case of how an ordinary man is trapped in debts and his life comes to an end."

"I have a wife who only knows to love and two children. My younger son is autistic and he also has to live in this world and has a right to do so," he wrote, sharing his bank account details to seek financial help for his family.

He also appealed to the finder of his mobile phone to return it to his family as his daughter needs it to attend online classes.

