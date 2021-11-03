Key Taliban commander killed in Kabul military hospital blast

New Delhi, Nov 3 Hamdullah Mukhlis, a key commander of the Taliban who was one of the first to enter the Afghan Presidential Palace after the fall of Kabul on August 15, was killed during the terror attack on a military hospital in the capital city, Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban is yet to comment on the development, but sources have confirmed that Mukhlis was among the 19 people killed in Tuesday's attack.

He was reportedly appointed as commander of military corps in Kabul and was one of the prominent commanders of the Taliban.

That attack that targeted Sardar Muhammad Daud Khan military hospital in the Afghan capital also injured wounded more than 50 people.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility.

A Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi has said that among the victims were three Taliban fighters, three women, and a child.

Bilal Karimi has added that the IS terroris wanted to enter the hospital and kill civil but the Taliban fighters prevented them and killed all five assailants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor