Kid found crying in abandoned condition at Kabul Airport

Afghanistan government collapsed earlier on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country. Taliban entered Kabul early Sunday and have taken control of the presidential palace.

Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings.

In a shocking video circulated on social media shows a crying baby found in an abandoned condition at Kabul Airport. As scared citizens tried to leave their home land the kid might have got separated from it's parents in the chaos.

The photo of the abandoned crying kid will remind you of Syria War 2015.

There was also a video of several people clinging to the fuselage of a US military C-17 aircraft as it taxied Monday. US C-17 soon after takeoff. At least two objects, or people, can be seen falling to the ground as the plane gains altitude.



