Kidnapped Chennai toddler rescued from Nagpur station

Chennai, Sep 20 Police has tracked down a three-year-old son of migrant Bihari labourers from a railway station in Maharashtra just days after he was picked up.

Officers told that after the parents, Mithilesh, 26, and Meeradevi, 23, who both work at a private firm complained that their child has gone missing, the Tamil Nadu police team launched the search operation.

It began right from the Pattaravakkam premises, where the family was staying, and it led them to the Nagpur railway station recovery, some 1,122 km away.

Neighbours and locals informed the police that the child was last seen with two migrant labourers G. Shivkumar Noriya and Manu Kappidas from Madhya Pradesh, who were staying a floor above the family of Mithilesh.

The Ambattur East police station, where Mithilesh lodged a complaint, immediately started tracking the trains that were headed towards North India.

The Station House Officer of Ambattur told : "We tracked the duo and found that they had reached the Chennai Central Railway Station. There were three north-bound trains at that time on Saturday evening and one of these were heading towards Madhya Pradesh.

"Immediately we informed the Railway Protection Force and caught hold of them at Nagpur railway station on Sunday."

A team from Ambattur East police station has already left for Nagpur to bring the boy back to Chennai along with the arrested duo. Police said that the culprits had already reached into a deal with a family for a handsome sum for the toddler and added that further investigations on child trafficking were underway.

Mithilesh and Meeradevi, according to the SHO, have been known to be getting friendly with the children.

