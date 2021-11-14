Kidnappers attempt to abduct child in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

As the security situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, a group of kidnappers attempted to abduct a child in eastern Nangarhar province.

"Security personnel have rescued a child from the clutch of kidnappers in the eastern Nangarhar province and arrested six alleged kidnappers," Xinhua reported citing the head of the provincial office of the General Directorate of Intelligence Mohammad Bashir as saying on Sunday.

Citing the official, Xinhua reported that a group of kidnappers abducted the child from Daka village in the Momandara district of Nangarhar province months ago.

The rescued child has returned to her family safe and sound recently, the official said.

Bashir also noted that the security forces will continue to crack down on criminals to ensure law and order in the province.

Meanwhile, in another development, personnel of the intelligence agency rescued a young man from kidnappers in the capital city Kabul on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor