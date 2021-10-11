Kikkoman, a Japanese soy sauce cuisine, loved by people all over world

Kikkoman, a Japanese soy sauce, is a universal seasoning.

The naturally brewed soy sauce is not only used for Japanese cuisine but is cherished in many countries around the world.

Founded in 1917, Kikkoman Corporation is based in Noda city of Japan's Chiba Prefecture.

It produces soy sauce and other food seasonings to make the delicacies around the world more appetising.

"The original form of soy sauce was introduced from China in 1200 and like other things introduced from China, soy sauce was modified to fit Japanese food culture after 400 years since that original soy sauce was introduced. About the same time, a founding family started soy sauce manufacturing, Mogi Takanashi and Horikiri family had a great role in terms of development of the soy sauce industry in the region," said Osamu Mogi, Director & Senior managing executive officer, Kikkoman.

"Noda locates close to the major production area of our raw materials, which means soybeans, wheat and salt and between two major rivers--the Tone river and the Edo river," he added.

During World War II, the soy sauce industry faced decline. However, Kikkoman preserved its original method of producing soy sauce.

"Kikkoman's R&D department came up with the new method so that we could produce much larger quantity of soy sauce out from the same amount of soybean. And if we monopolise that method, we could be only surviving soy sauce manufacturing company in Japan now. But we decide differently. We open up that patent to the soy sauce industry free of charge. So we saved the soy sauce industry," said Osamu Mogi.

