Killing of civilians in Kashmir: Is there a bigger plot behind terror acts?
By IANS | Published: October 10, 2021 03:06 PM2021-10-10T15:06:05+5:302021-10-10T15:25:28+5:30
The recent killings of civil in Kashmir are a grim reminder for the minorities that they continue to be easy targets for the terrorists. Reminiscent of the late 80s and 90s, the terrorists and their schemers are again indulging in targeted killings. Earlier, it had led to the exodus of lakhs of people and this time it is meant to be a direct challenge to the 'Naya Kashmir' plans of the Modi-led Union government.
The 'Naya Kashmir' project involves rebuilding the Valley, opening it for the country and world, and resettling the displaced Kashmiri Pandits
