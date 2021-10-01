Kinetic offers to set up EV plants in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Oct 1 Kinetic Green Energy has come forward with a proposal to set up electric two-wheeler/ three-wheeler plants, advanced technology battery manufacturing and battery swapping stations in Andhra Pradesh, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,750 crore.

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solution Ltd founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani, along with co-founder Rithesh Mantri called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

They expressed interest in establishing a branded premium electric vehicles manufacturing unit in Vishakapatnam. The company also proposes to set up a skill development and research centre in the state, government officials stated.

Kinetic Green Energy has already established an EV manufacturing unit with a production capacity of 6,000 vehicles in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

