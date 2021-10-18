Kishida's LDP most popular among voters in Japan, shows Survey

In a telephonic survey conducted in Japan, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has proved to be the most popular among Japanese voters ahead of the general election.

At least 29.6 per cent of respondents said they will vote for the LDP led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida when casting ballots under proportional representation on Oct 31, followed by 9.7 per cent backing the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

Meanwhile, about 39.4 per cent said that they have not decided on which party they will vote for.

The survey also showed that Japanese people want changes in the administration of the country, with 68.9 per cent feeling that Kishida should not inherit the policies of the two prime ministers from the LDP who immediately preceded him.

Besides, 26.7 per cent of people want Kishida to follow the policy lines of his predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, Kyodo News reported.

Meanwhile, a total of 69.6 per cent of respondents expressed some extent of interest in the upcoming elections.

The latest survey from Kyodo News covered 792 randomly selected Japanese households with eligible voters and 1,654 mobile phone numbers, which yielded responses from 628 and 629 people, respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

