Kollywood's Nayanthara, Vignesh invest in native beverage brand Chai Waale

Chennai, July 30 South Indias leading heroine, Nayanthara, and actor-director Vignesh Shivan figure prominently in the new round of investors who have invested in native beverage brand, Chai Waale.

Chai Waale, which has taken the Quick Service Industry (QSR) by storm, has secured another round of funding worth Rs 5 crore from marquee angel investors that include celebrities Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

Chai Waale has an illustrious list of investors including Sunil Sethia, Sunil Kumar Singhvi, Manish Mardia, UNI-M network, a Mumbai-based angel network.

Vidur Maheswari, the founder of Chai Waale, said that the homegrown QSR brand is planning to set shop in places with high footfalls including metro stations and malls. The founder-director said that Chai Waale has recently added soups, momos, and an additional range of sandwiches to its menu. New flavours of iced tea, desserts, and some other items are in the pipeline.

The beverage unit has branches in 20 outlets in Chennai alone and is planning a major expansion drive.

