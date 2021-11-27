Kosovar police not viewing fatal bus shooting as terrorist attack: Reports
By ANI | Published: November 27, 2021 06:45 AM2021-11-27T06:45:38+5:302021-11-27T06:55:18+5:30
Police of the partially recognized Republic of Kosovo is not considering the deadly shooting on a bus as a terrorist attack, media reported on Saturday.
An unknown gunman opened fire at the bus near the town of Decani on Friday, leaving four people dead, including two students.
"The preliminary investigation shows that there was probably one attacker. It is not about a terrorist attack," a senior police official said, as quoted by Radio Television of Kosovo.
Many Kosovar politicians, including President Vjosa Osmani, called for holding those responsible for the account. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
