Krishnaswamy asks SC people to shun identity if converted to Christianity

Chennai, Oct 4 Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) leader Dr Krishnaswamy has said that those Scheduled Caste people who wanted to convert to Christianity should shun their SC identity and join the new religion.

He said that people may convert to Christianity if they believe in the faith and not for reservation benefits. In a statement, the Puthiya Thamilagam leader said that he demands the removal of Devendra Kula Vellalar from the SC list.

He also said that the SC/ST Atrocities Act must not be misused. He said that he had been educating Puthiya Thamilagam members not to misuse the Act and not to complain under the law even if they were beaten up.

The PT leader said that the usage of the law divides society and also called upon the officials not to misuse the Act to get the money paid to a victim.

He said that he agreed with the views of the movie 'Rudra Thandavam' on SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act as also that of the presence of crypto-Christ in the society.

Dr Krishnaswamy is a former legislator of the Tamil Nadu Assembly and founder leader of the PT party and has always been vocal in airing his views.

