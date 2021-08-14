K'taka BJP MLA's car torching was over 'rich-poor divide'

Bengaluru, Aug 14 Karnataka police have cracked the luxury cars burning incident at three-time BJP MLA Satish Reddy's residence and arrested three youths.

Late Friday after the arrests, the accused confessed before the police that their actions were fuelled by their hatred towards "prosperity of some people".

Bandepalya Naveen, 22, Garvebaavipalya Sagar, 19, and Begur Sridhar, 20, who were arrested have been unemployed and one of them have even been involved in bike lifting incidents while another one is a drug addict, according to the police.

The accused have told police that they saw Satish Reddy using big luxury cars and they envied his wealth. Sagar, who is from Nepal even tried to approach Reddy seeking a job. However, security personnel never allowed him to meet Reddy.

The accused told police that they decided to burn the cars to teach a lesson to the so-called rich and powerful. They had jumped a 10 feet high compound wall to commit the crime. They had burgled a bike after the incident.

All three come from below poverty line families. One of the accused got his leg burnt while torching cars and police could trace them after going through CCTV footage in the area.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant appreciated the effort of the police team who nabbed the accused persons. He announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the team. "We do not believe the statements of the accused. We are still investigating, after the thorough investigations the truth will come out," he stated.

The incident took place on August 12. The incident had taken a communal turn as it was suspected that the miscreants had torched the vehicles in the backdrop of unveiling of Shiva statue in the constituency.

Bangalore Police Commissioner Pant had visited the house of Satish Reddy at 4 a.m. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also reacted from Mangaluru and condemned the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor