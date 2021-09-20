K'taka CET results to be announced on Monday

Bengaluru, Sep 20 Karnataka Education Department will announce the results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) on Monday evening.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education has stated that the results are being given in record limited short period after the examinations.

Ashwath Narayan has thanked the examination authority officers, staff and said they have worked day and night in the interest of students. The students will be able to see their results from 4 p.m. onwards on the official website, he added.

The CET exams were successfully held on August 28, 29 and 30 amid Covid-19 fears in Karnataka.

As many as 2,01,834 students have registered for CET exams. 1,62,439 (80.48 per cent) attended Biology, 1,89,522 (90.90 per cent), Physics 1,93,588 (95.91 per cent) and 1,93,522 (95.98 per cent) attended Chemistry examinations.

The CET exams were held in 530 centres across the state following Covid-19 guidelines. Twelve students who tested positive for Covid also gave their exams in the stipulated rooms.

A total of 1,94,419 students had registered for 2020 CET exams. However, II PUC examinations have been cancelled in the wake of Covid in Karnataka this year and all students have been given passing marks. Against this backdrop, more students took CET exams this year.

The government has also decided to consider the marks scored in CET for admission to professional courses. It was announced earlier that II PUC marks won't be considered for entrance to professional courses.

