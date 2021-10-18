K'taka considers to build 'Bengaluru Design District' on lines of Dubai

Bengaluru, Oct 18 If everything goes well, the Karnataka government is all set to establish the 'Bengaluru Design District' on lines of Dubai Design District popularly known as d3.

Dubai District Design (d3) established in 2013 is a space where the world of design, art, and fashion co-exist, where new perspectives are provided and a change of the ordinary to the extraordinary is made possible.

Keeping in mind to set up the proposed 'Bengaluru Design District', C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the Minister for IT/Bt and S&T, GoK, visited the d3 (Dubai Design District) on Sunday, along with senior officials among others.

C.N. Meena Nagaraj, Director of IT, Arun Director Digital ISDC, Ivan A. Fernandes, Managing Director Regent Technologies, Sathar Al Karan, Founder of ArtUAE visited Dubai Design District and Al Serkal Avenue, Dubai to explore the Design, Art and technology ecosystem in Dubai for the establishment of the same in Bengaluru.

Majid Almari, CEO of Real Estate registration and services Dubai Land Department, Govt of Dubai received the minister and had a discussion for future collaborations pertaining to various initiatives.

"d3 enables disruptive thinking to create a world of endless possibilities through beautifully designed spaces and unique community offerings. Taking inspiration from d3, the Karnataka government has the objective of setting up a design district to an extent of 100-150 acres in Bengaluru. Along with this the government also wants to organise 'Banglore Design Festival' as the world's largest design festival" the Minister explained.

Narayan further said, "Bengaluru Design District will be a global outsourcing destination for various design domains. It will be a creatively stimulating environment that will keep creators, makers, and designers in one place. It will benefit Corporates design centers, Media and Advertising Companies, Product / Service Design companies, Design Startups, Digital design companies among others."

The Design District project is proposed by ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) and Jain university in association with the World Design Council, UK.

