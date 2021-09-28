K'taka govt to administer free vax for pets on World Rabies Day

Bengaluru, Sep 28 The department of Animal Husbandry of the Karnataka government will administer vaccines free of cost to pets at all veterinary hospitals across the state on Tuesday on the occasion of World Rabies Day.

World Rabies Day observed on September 28, is a global day of awareness and advocacy to help raise the profile of rabies - Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD). It is the first and only global day of action and awareness dedicated to rabies prevention.

This year marks the 15th World Rabies Day.

In a statement, Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chouhan said the free rabies vaccination drive will be carried out for three days from Tuesday in the state.

"An awareness programme on rabies disease is also being organised," he said.

The drive will begin from a polyclinic in Bidar city.

"The people who have pets must visit their nearest veterinary centres to get their pets vaccinated in the interest of the health of pets. The veterinary doctors also should educate people on this," the Minister added.

