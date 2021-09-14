K'taka HC dismisses plea against Mangaluru Airport's privatisation

Bengaluru, Sep 14 The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Airports Authority Employees Union challenging the privatisation of Mangaluru International Airport.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum opined that since leasing the airports is a policy decision taken by the Centre, no interference is needed from courts on the lines of the decision by Kerala High Court.

The petition challenged the Centre's decision to privatise six airports terming it as illegal, arbitrary and beyond the scope of the Airport Authority Act.

Senior advocate Ashok Harnalli, who appeared for petitioners, argued that there was no revenue sharing with the government. Even though it is called a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the control over aviation services is given to the (private parties), and it is against laws, he argued.

Senior counsel M.B. Nargund, appearing for the Centre, brought to the notice of the court that the same petitioner filed a plea before the Kerala High Court and it has been rejected.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor