K'taka: Headmaster suspended for getting massage in classroom

Bengaluru, Sep 23 The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has suspended a headmaster of a High School and initiated departmental inquiry after he got a massage done by a parent in one of the classrooms.

The suspension order was issued by the BBMP on Wednesday evening as the video and photos of the Headmaster getting a massage went viral on social media.

Lokeshappa, the accused, worked as headmaster in-charge at Kodandaramapura High School run by the BBMP. "He was found to have accepted a massage from a woman who had visited the school for student admission at the school building. Lokeshappa has admitted to having accepted the massage upon being questioned," said BBMP Special Commissioner (Education) Shankar Babu Reddy.

"He has been suspended from service for using the BBMP's Kodandaramapura High School for private work and dereliction of duty during the government work hours as per Karnataka Civil Services Regulations and he will be eligible for subsistence allowance under KCSR rule 98 of 1958," he stated.

Sources said that the woman, who runs a beauty parlour, had approached Lokeshappa in the school seeking admission for her daughter. Lokeshappa, who inquired about the background of the woman, asked her for a massage.

Coming under pressure, the woman had agreed to give him a massage. Later, Lokeshappa sent all teachers outside and got the massage done after removing his shirt in one of the classrooms.

Sources also said, Lokeshappa was involved in many such immoral activities, casual behaviour with women. They also added that he had misbehaved with a daughter of a security guard of the school. The staff and other teachers were scared of him as they were appointed on contract basis.

