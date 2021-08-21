K'taka police shoot history sheeter in leg, nab him

Bengaluru, Aug 21 The Karnataka police have shot Avinash alias Rebel, a rowdy in the leg in the wee hours of Saturday in Bengaluru. Avinash had publicly assaulted an elderly man in front of his wife in full public view. The video has gone viral and has shocked the city dwellers.

The investigation of the case was taken up by the Sanjaynagar police and a team led by inspector Balaraj had gone to arrest Avinash on Saturday morning.

Avinash attacked police constable Santhosh when he was asked to surrender. Inspector Balaraj opened fire on Avinash and shot him in the leg.

Avinash had attacked the elderly man last month in broad daylight after taking supari or contract. The attack was so brutal that elderly man was hospitalized. After the police took up investigations of the case, Avinash disappeared for 22 days.

The police got a clue about him this morning and an operation was launched to nab him. Wounded Avinash has been treated at a hospital and will be sent to Parappana Agrahara Central prison.

According to police, the man who was attacked by him was having an affair with a lady and started troubling her daughter. The daughter had shared this information with her friend. Her friend had approached Avinash for help. After taking supari, Avinash had attacked the elderly man with his associates, the sources in the police said.

Including murder and attempt to murder Avinash has five serious criminal cases lodged against him. Further investigation is on.

