K'taka sexual assault victim lodges complaint, says she was gangraped

Yadgir (Karnataka), Sep 13 The victim of sexual assault in Yadgir district of Karnataka on Monday came forward to lodge a complaint with the police. In her complaint, she has said that she was kidnapped in a car by the accused while she waited for the bus.

The victim has stated that she was gang-raped by the accused persons. Yadgir police have arrested four persons, after a shocking video of the victim being stripped, assaulted and sexually abused by the miscreants surfaced on Monday.

The incident apparently happened a year ago, but was reported to the police on Monday after the alleged video went viral on the social media.

The police have lodged a case under the Nirbhaya Act and pressed kidnap charges on them. The police have also invoked various IPC sections.

The victim was reportedly waiting near Rastapura road when she was allegedly kidnapped and taken to a farm near Kanyakollur road and gang-raped there.

The video showed the victim attacked by four to five men with sugarcane sticks after being stripped naked. The men beat her up in the pitch darkness even as she begs them to let her off.

The miscreants tell the victim, no one is coming to her rescue and also speak about Rs 14,000 money they lost. The miscreants used the mobile torchlight and vehicle's headlight to shoot the video.

The accused also sexually assaulted the victim while she screamed and wailed in pain as she was being beaten by the other accused. The video also showed the miscreants clicking selfies with the victim during the assault.

Vedmurthy, the Superintendent of Police, Yadgir district said, the complaint has been registered by the victim and the charge sheet will be submitted to the court within 20 days. The accused were taken to the scene of the crime and a spot mahajar was conducted.

Karnataka Home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government is very serious about the case. The guilty will be punished at any cost.

