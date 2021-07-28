Labourer assaulted to death in Bihar

Patna, July 28 A doctor from Bihar's Darbhanga district has allegedly thrashed a labourer to his death. And all because the victim apparently demanded his wages.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Jha was a native of Mirzapur village under Laheriasarai police station.

The 24-year-old victim was a labourer in Delhi and had only recently returned home.

Ever since his return, he was facing challenging times and was unable to make both ends meet. He had managed to get a daily wager's job in the house of a doctor, Sidhartha Jha.

"After working for two days in the doctor's house, when Rahul demanded his salary on Tuesday evening, the doctor and his men held him captive in the house.

"They tied his hands and legs and brutally beat him up inside the premises until he became unconscious," said R.K. Singh, the investigation officer of the case.

"The accused took Rahul to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries. The onlookers captured the incident in their mobile phones and circulated it on the social media.

"We also have the footage of this incident and we have registered the FIR accordingly," Singh said.

"We have arrested two persons in this connection but main accused and his other associates are at large," Singh said.

