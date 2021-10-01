Lack of monsoon trough causes deficit rains in most of NE states

By IANS | Published: October 1, 2021 09:45 PM2021-10-01T21:45:03+5:302021-10-01T21:55:15+5:30

Guwahati/Agartala, Oct 1 Even as southwest monsoon rainfall in the country, according to the the India Meteorological Department ...

Lack of monsoon trough causes deficit rains in most of NE states | Lack of monsoon trough causes deficit rains in most of NE states

Lack of monsoon trough causes deficit rains in most of NE states

Next

Guwahati/Agartala, Oct 1 Even as southwest monsoon rainfall in the country, according to the the India Meteorological Department

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :India Meteorological DepartmentChennai met departmentRegional meteorological department of delhiRegional meteorological departmentThe india meteorological departmentImd regional meteorological centreIndia meteorological department regional