Ladakh caught in tourism versus ecology dichotomy

New Delhi/Leh, Aug 6 Two years after it was separated from the parent state of Jammu and Kashmir and granted the Union Territory status, Ladakh is on crossroads over choosing between sustainable tourism and saving the fragile trans-Himalayan ecology.

Tourism has been steadily increasing in Ladakh over last few decades and with every passing year, created an unviable strain on the local natural resources. While on the one hand, people want more tourists to come; on the other, environmental experts are wary of negative impact it will have on the local environment.

A few days ago, when a video of a reckless tourist's four-wheeler stuck in the sludge at the shore of the serene Pangong Tso lake went viral on social media, there was a lot of hue and cry from all strata of people from Ladakh, in person, in media and also on the social media.

"Ladakh has some beautiful high-altitude lakes, which are not only home to several wildlife but also has rich traditional values and sacredness. Enjoy the peaceful awe-inspiring lakes but please don't pollute them," president of the International Association for Ladakh Studies and Founder of the Himalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation Sonam Wangchok had tweeted.

With its nature's bounty, Ladakh attracts large number of tourists and the numbers of have been increasing by the year. Apart from backpackers and regular tourists, Ladakh has attracted bikers from all across India and the world.

On Wednesday, the Border Roads Organisation

