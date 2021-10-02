Lahore at high risk of dengue outbreak: Pak minister

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis in Pakistan, dengue has emerged as another major concern for the country, as over 180 cases of the mosquito-borne viral infection were reported across Punjab province on Saturday.

According to Geo tv, Pakistan's minister for health Punjab Yasmin Rashid on Saturday said that evidence of dengue larvae has been found in 71,000 households, the number of dengue patients in DHA is high, and rainfall increases the threat of dengue larvae spread in the province.

At least 181 cases of dengue were reported from across Punjab during the last 24 hours and of these 131 cases were reported from Lahore alone, reported Geo tv.

Rashid said that separate counters have been set up at government hospitals for dengue patients.

After COVID-19, the dengue virus has become a major concern for Pakistan's Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Several cases of dengue were also reported in Peshawar recently and the spike in dengue cases has alarmed the provincial health department. People have demanded the government to take adequate measures to stem the disease from spreading further.

Earlier, a rapid surge in dengue fever cases had been reported in the federal capital, as per Geo tv.

Islamabad District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Zaeem Zia told Geo News on Friday that the recent increase in the dengue cases resulted in the admission of more patients in the hospitals.

"As many as 82 individuals contracted dengue in the last four days," Dr Zia had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

