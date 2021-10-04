Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers to stage protest at collectorate

New Delhi, Oct 4 After the violent clash in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, a panchayat was called by Naresh Tikait, national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), in Sisauli village of Muzaffarnagar late in night, wherein it was decided that a demonstration will be staged at the district collectorate on Monday.

Reportedly six people died in the violence, however officially four deaths have been confirmed so far.

An atmosphere of tension prevails in the state since the incident.

From farmer leaders to political leaders, everyone is making efforts to reach Lakhimpuri Kheri.

Naresh Tikait addressed the farmers and expressed displeasure over the incident.

As per the information, it has been decided that the farmers will stage protest against the violence at the district collectorate.

Security arrangements have also been beefed up on the Delhi borders.

Administrative officers also took stock of the movement site at Ghazipur.

Farmers were staging a sit-in at Benipur village located in Lakhimpur Kheri and sat on protest at a Helipad, where the helicopter of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya was supposed to be landed.

After which it was decided that the Deputy Chief Minister will reach Lakhimpuri Kheri via road.

The incident reportedly occurred after the farmers showed black flag to the convoy of the Deputy Chief Minister and Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra.

However, heavy police force has been deployed in the district and internet services have also been suspended.

