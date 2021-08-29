Landslides kill 5 in Indonesia

Jakarta, Aug 29 At least five people were killed due to landslides that hit a village in Indonesia's province of North Sumatra, a statement from the local disaster mitigation agency said.

The landslides, triggered by heavy rains, also injured four people and damaged seven houses in Laubawang village in the province's Karo district, the Karo regional disaster mitigation agency said in the statement on Saturday.

The statement said the injured are now receiving treatment at a local hospital, and the bodies of the five victims have been returned to their families, Xinhua news agency.

Floods and landslides frequently occur in the country after heavy rains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor