Lassina Zerbo named Burkina Faso's new prime minister
By ANI | Published: December 11, 2021 06:33 AM2021-12-11T06:33:09+5:302021-12-11T06:40:02+5:30
Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore picked Lassina Zerbo as the country's new prime minister on Friday, according to a decree issued on Friday evening.
"Lassina Zerbo is named Prime Minister," according to the decree signed by President Kabore.
Zerbo was executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization and previously served as director of the organization's International Data Centre.
He will replace Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire who was dismissed on Wednesday. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
