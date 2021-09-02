Leader of an anti-mask movement in Texas dies due to COVID-19

Masks have been made mandatory in many countries, including the United States, in the wake of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, a man who started a movement against the wearnig mask has died due to corona infection. The man who died of corona infection has been identified as Caleb Wallace. Caleb Wallace, 30, was infected with the corona a few days ago. Caleb Wallace was hospitalized for almost a month. He had been on a ventilator since August 8th. He eventually died during treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, Caleb Wallace, who lives in Texas, USA, started an anti-mask movement when the coronavirus spread to all over the world.

Caleb Wallace strongly opposed the wearing of masks during the Corona crisis and many other restrictions imposed by the government. He had formed an organization under which a large anti-mask rally was held in Central Texas in July last year. He called it the 'Freedom Rally'. Which was led by Caleb Wallace himself. Also, several groups in Central Texas, USA, had organized similar movements, led by Caleb Wallace.

