Lebanon registers 1,102 new COVID-19 cases

Lebanon on Tuesday registered 1,102 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of cases to 654,068, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by eight cases to 8,596.

Lebanon has witnessed over the past few days a remarkable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, prompting the health ministry to accelerate the vaccination campaign in the country.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor