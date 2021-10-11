Lebanon: Two power plants partially operational after power outage

Published: October 11, 2021

The electricity grid in Lebanon was partially operational on Sunday after a complete power outage on Saturday.

Lebanon: Two power plants partially operational after power outage

Production was made possible again thanks to the delivery of diesel provided by the army, the Lebanese Ministry of Energy announced, news agencies said.

As stated, the army delivered 6,000 kiloliters of diesel, equally distributing fuel to the Deir Amar and Zahrani power plants. (ANI/FENA)

