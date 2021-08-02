Leopard rescued from chicken coop, released into forest

Guwahati, Aug 2 A 12-year-old leopard, which on Monday got stuck in a chicken cage at Sonari village in eastern Assam's Sivasagar district, was rescued by the forest officials and released into the forest, officials said.

The forest officials said that the leopard, measuring two feet in height and around 9 feet in length, was stuck while trying to prey on chickens inside an enclosure.

The forest personnel rescued the trapped leopard, which was found to be healthy. It was taken to Sonari Range headquarters and was released into the Abhaypur Reserve Forest before Monday evening.

