LeT militant arrested in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 1 A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant armed with a pistol was arrested on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Following specific information, a cordon and search operation was launched earlier in the day jointly by the police, CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles in the orchards of Nikloora village.

"During the operation, Shamim Sofi, the LeT militant belonging to Nikloora village was apprehended along with a pistol and ammunition. He was associated with the LeT and had been active since July 2021," the police said.

