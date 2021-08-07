Letters between Srinagar, Delhi highlight complex realities confronting 2 teenagers

New Delhi, Aug 7 Two teenaged girls, one in Srinagar and the other in New Delhi, set out to be pen-pals and over the years this has blossomed into an abiding friendship that contextualizes their lives and attempts to bring out the complex realities that confront them.

The letters "bring together two teenagers growing up in very different circumstances and amongst polarising opinions. Duaa in Srinagar and Saumya in Delhi start writing letters to each other when they are barely 15, an age when young minds are open and inquisitive. It helps them have frank conversations and candidly ask each other searching questions. From internet shutdowns, to stone-pelting and even the call for ‘azadi', they move easily between discussing their favourite music bands to the most contentious issues" BBC journalist Divya Arya , who kick-started the letter-writing project and has now encapsulated the outcome in a book, "Post Box Kashmir"

