Libya, Unicef sign working plan on protection of children

Tripoli, Aug 4 Libya's Ministry of Social Affairs and the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) have signed a working plan on the protection of children in Libya, the Unicef said in a statement.

The programme, which is expected to run up to December 31, 2022, will continue to ensure that community-based child protection, psychosocial, and reintegration services are available for boys and girls, the statement said on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, the capacity of the Ministry of Social Affairs is strengthened to better prevent and respond to violence, abuse, and exploitation, improve awareness of the risks of violence against children and evidence generation to better monitor and report grave child rights violations, the statement explained.

Through the program, children, particularly the vulnerable girls and boys, children with disabilities, and children on the move are better protected from violence, abuse, and exploitation by the end of 2022, added the statement.

