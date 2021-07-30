Light rain with brief spell of heavy downpour forecast in J&K

Srinagar, July 30 The Meteorological Department has forecast light rain with a brief spell of heavy downpour on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the Department also warned that the downpour might trigger a flash flood, mudslide and landslide

"People are requested to remain alert and move away from places vulnerable to such events," the statement said.

Srinagar received 7.0 mm of rain in the last 24 hours and the minimum temperature was 20 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam received 17.0 mm rain with its minimum temperature at 15.4 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg received no rain and the minimum temperature was 13.5.

Jammu city also did not receive any rain during the last 24 hours and the minimum temperature there was 26.6.

Meanwhile, Katra received 3 mm rain, while Batote recorded 5 mm, Banihal 0.2.mm and Bhaderwah 35 mm.

