Light rainfall to continue in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Sep 17 Light rainfall is likely to continue in Delhi-NCR on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

The sky will remain cloudy with the possibility of light rain till September 23, it added.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 13 mm of rainfall.

Delhi's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at a pleasant 28 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, while the minimum was 23.6 degree Celsius, one notch below normal at the Safdarjung Observatory.

The maximum and minimum temperature on Friday is likely to hover around 30 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The national capital has witnessed record rainfall especially in September this year.

The IMD data revealed that between June 1 and September 16, Delhi received 1160.8 mm of rainfall the highest seasonal downpour since 1964 when it received 1190.9 mm rain.

With Thursday's downpour, the monthly rainfall recording for September also climbed to 404.4 mm.

September seems set to be on course to become the wettest in the last 121 years since the IMD started keeping records.

The current all-time record for the wettest September is 417.3 mm recorded in 1944.

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Last year, the capital saw 648.9 mm of precipitation.

The total monsoon season rainfall this year (1,170.7 mm) has become the highest in 57 years among all monsoon seasons.

Safdarjung had gauged 1,190.9 mm in 1964, according to the IMD data.

During the month of September (from 2011 to 2021), the highest rainfall in Delhi was recorded on September 14, 2018. But that year, the total rainfall in the month was only 237.8 mm.

