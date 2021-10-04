Light to heavy rains in Chennai, surrounding areas

Chennai, Oct 4 Chennai and its surrounding areas will receive light to heavy rains on Monday, according to a report from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rains, according to weathermen, are due to the Upper air circulation.

Rains are also likely in southern Tamil Nadu also due to the Upper air circulation phenomenon, weather officials told .

The weather forecast also said that Chennai would be cloudy during the day and that thunderstorms will accompany rains in the state capital and surrounding areas.

On Sunday, Chennai received light to moderate rain with Ennore recording 1 mm of downpour. Satyabhama University on OMR road recorded 3 mm rain.

Nungambakkam, Royapettah areas also had light to moderate rains on Sunday and weathermen forecast that the rains could continue on Monday also followed by thunderstorms.

