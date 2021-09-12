Light to moderate rain in Delhi on Sunday: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 12 Light to moderate rainfall is likely to be witnessed in the national capital on Sunday, a day after intense rainfall flooded large parts of Delhi, including the international airport.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung observatory in the last 24 hours recorded 41 mm rainfall, Aya Nagar witnessed a heavy rainfall of 52 mm, Lodhi Road witnessed 37.2 mm, Ridge 52 mm and Palam observatory recorded 38 mm rainfall.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature is likely to be at 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is predicted at 23 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at a pleasant 26.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, while the minimum was at 23.3 degree Celsius, one notch below normal.

The IMD data showed that Delhi on Saturday recorded a total of 94.7 mm rainfall.

There have been as many as seven days of rainfall till September 11, 2021 and during the period a total of 337.4 mm rainfall was recorded.

On September 1, a total of 112.1 mm rainfall was recorded in the city, while on September 2 it was 117.3 mm, on September 3 it was recorded at 1.5 mm, on September 4 the city witnessed 0.7 mm rainfall, on September 7 s total rainfall was recorded at 5.3 mm, on September 8 total rainfall in the city was recorded at 54.mm and on September 11 it was 94.7 mm.

The southwest monsoon has entered an active phase from Saturday because of a low pressure system that will travel across central and Northwest India, which will bring heavy rainfall over the next four-five days, IMD said.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was recorded under 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 152 at Sonia Vihar at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

