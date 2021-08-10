Lightning strikes likely in Andhra's East, West Godavari dists

Amaravati, Aug 10 Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) commissioner K. Kannababu on Tuesday issued thunder strike warning to as many as 30 places in the East and West Godavari districts.

Kannababu said Rajamahendravaram rural, Kadiyam, Kothapeta, Aatreyapuram, Ravulapalem, Alamuru, Mandapeta, Kapileshwarapuram, Kajuluru, Tallacheruvu, Katrenikona, I. Polavaram, Ainapalli, Pamarru and Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari are likely to see the phenomenon.

Similarly, lightning strikes were likely in Nallajarla, Tadepelligudem, Koyyalagudem, Devarapalli, Chagallu, Nidadavolu, Pentapadu, Tanuku, Undrajavaram, Peravalli, Irgavaram, Attili, Penumantra, Unguturu and vicinities in West Godavari district.

"Farmers working in the fields, farm labourers, cattle rearers and shepherds should avoid being in open places and take refuge in safe buildings," said Kannababu.

The MeT has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at a few places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south coastal districts on Tuesday.

Similar weather is forecast in one or two places in the same geographies on Wednesday as well.

"Mainly westerly and south westerly winds prevail over the state of Andhra Pradesh," a Met official added.

It was overcast on Tuesday at several places in the Godavari districts such as Bhimavaram, Chinnamiram, Peddamiram, Vissakoderu, Pennada and several others.

It is also raining at a few places in East Godavari, bringing much needed respite from summer-like heat in the past few days.

