Lockdown in several cities, including Australia; covid situation getting serious in the US as well

The whole world has been battling coronavirus. The number of patients has crossed the 20 crore mark. The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has reached 204,626,055. So far 4,323,778 people have died. Corona has caused serious conditions in many countries. Developed countries are also vulnerable to this catastrophic crisis. Meanwhile, lockdowns has been announced in several cities, including Australia. The situation is critical in the United States as well. Efforts are being made to prevent spread of corona infection.

A delta variant of the corona virus is currently on the rise in Australia. The situation is worse in Sydney and Melbourne, the country's largest cities. Strict lockdown has been implemented here. 239 new patients have been found in Sydney in the last 24 hours. The lockdown has been extended to August 19 in Melbourne. In the United States, Corona is has wreaked havoc. The number of patients is the highest and the death toll has also raised concerns.

India now has the second highest number of patients after the United States. Over the last few days, the country has been witnessing a slowdown in the corona. But the number of patients is increasing. The number of corona cases in the country has reached three crore. In the last 24 hours, 41,195 new patients have been diagnosed with corona. The corona has so far claimed more than four lakh lives across the country. Appropriate care is being taken through masks, social distancing, quarantine, home isolation. A Hindi website has reported about this.