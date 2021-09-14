Lockdown was imposed in Australia after one covid case was found

The risk of coronavirus infection in the world has not yet been averted. In countries like India, the covid cases is definitely under control. However, corona situation is not good in countries like the US. The coronavirus has caused concern in many European countries, including the United States. Many countries have adopted lockdown as well as vaccine options to overcome this pandemic. The list of countries includes Australia, where a lockdown has been imposed to control the coronavirus.

A Delta variant of the coronavirus was found on August 12 in the Australian capital, Canberra. The government took the matter very seriously and decided to implement a lockdown in the capital. Australia will probably be the first country to decide to implement a lockdown after just one corona case. There are now 22 new cases of Covid-19 in the capital, Canberra. In such case, the lockdown has been extended to October 15.

The lockdown in Canberra will be extended to October 15, said Andrew Burr, chief minister of the Australian Capital Territory. Meanwhile, Canberra is surrounded by the state of New South Wales, where the first cases of the Delta variant were reported in Australia. The Australian government has been largely successful in controlling the corona virus. In the city of 430,000 people, no case covid community transmission were reported before the arrival of the Delta variant in Canberra from 10 July 2020. Perhaps this is why it was decided to impose a lockdown here as soon as the first case came to light.

On the other hand, thousands of cases of corona virus infection are being reported daily in countries like USA, Brazil, Russia, etc., but the government here has not decided to implement lockdown. In India too, about 30,000 cases of corona virus infection have been reported in the last few days. More than 25,000 (25,404) cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.