London Police launches probe into murder of Afghan teenager

The London Police has launched an investigation into a murder of an Afghan teenager, local media said.

The victim is 18-year-old Hazrat Wali from Notting Hill, who died in a hospital after having been stabbed on a playing field in the southwestern London suburb of Twickenham on Tuesday.

"A murder investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Hazrat Wali was an Afghan refugee who had come to the UK to study. Local media reports say that his family is still in Afghanistan.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, the police obtained CCTV footage from the area and talked to several witnesses, who claimed they saw a fight before the young man was stabbed.

Detective Tunstall, who is from the Specialist Crime Command, said: "We are still working to establish the motive behind this tragic attack and are following a number of leads.

"We know a lot of people were on the field at the time and I'd urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact us immediately."

Chief Superintendent Elisabeth Chapple, commander for policing in south-west London, said: "Our thoughts are with the young victim and his family at this awful time. No young person should lose their life in London and we will do all we can to support our colleagues with their investigation.

"Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. If anyone has any concerns, or information that could help, I encourage them to contact those officers and tell us what they know."

( With inputs from ANI )

