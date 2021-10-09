Looking forward to receiving vaccines from India: Columbian envoy

Colombian Ambassador to India Mariana Pacheco on Saturday said her country is looking forward to receiving vaccines from India for the refugee population in the country.

"In the meantime, we get technology transfer and we can finish off the deals with pharma companies in India for production of vaccine in Columbia. We look forward to getting vaccines from India especially for the refugee population in Columbia," Pacheco toldhere.

This comes after India announced that it will resume the export of the COVID-19 vaccines to the world.

Ambassador Pacheco stated that Colombia has more than two million Venezuelan refugees in Columbia and they look forward to receiving the Indian vaccine under the Covax scheme.

She also hailed the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Generosity and openness of Indian government and Indian centres of excellence, universities and pharma companies was wonderful. They follow the one family concept of Prime Minister Modi and that is what we are here for not just for good of India or also for citizens of Columbia but for humanity," ambassador Pacheco said.

Last week, Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez was in India. The focus of the visit was on building bridges with India in various sectors, especially in the pharmaceuticals.

Ramirez is the first woman Vice President of Colombia to visit India leading a big delegation of more than 35 officials and business representatives from various sectors especially pharmaceuticals, health, science and technology, education, and space.

( With inputs from ANI )

