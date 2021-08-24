Lucknow banker scales Mount Kun, aims to climb Mount Everest

Lucknow, Aug 24 A young bank employee from Lucknow has successfully scaled Mount Kun (7,077 meters), one of the highest peaks of the Himalayan range, along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

He now aims to climb Mount Everest.

The banker Amit Kumar achieved the feat on the eve of Independence Day.

A native of Chhapra district in Bihar, Amit said, "Initially, we had planned to hoist the Tricolour at Mount Kun peak on August 15 to mark the Independence Day but extreme cold weather and unpredictable climatic conditions over 20,000 feet forced us to advance our expedition. In fact, just 10 hours after reaching the summit, the climate deteriorated to an unbearable level."

Amit, 36, is an alumnus of Patna University. He developed interest in trekking after a visit to Uttarakhand in 2017.

Amit further said, "I worked on my fitness which is essential for such difficult expeditions but it is mental endurance and positive mind-frame that is the toughest. Enduring harsh weather conditions is another factor needed."

Amit was part of a seven-member team led by Baljeet Kaur, who returned to Lucknow last week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor