Madras HC enhances compensation to minor sodomy victim fivefold

Chennai, Oct 10 The Madras High Court has ordered compensation of Rs 5 lakh to a minor, who was picked up from a bus stand under the pretext of a lift on a two-wheeler, kept in unlawful custody, and subjected to sodomy and oral sex for a week.

In an order on Friday before the court closed for Dussehra holidays, a division bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R.N.Manjula enhanced the compensation of Rs 1 lakh awarded by a court in Erode to the minor who was studying in Class 8 to Rs 5 lakh.

Directing the state government to pay the compensation from any of its funds within 30 days, the court ordered that 25 per cent of the compensation would go to the father of the victim and the balance would be deposited in a bank until the minor boy attains maturity.

The boy was waiting at a bus stand on November 17, 2016, when the accused picked him up on a motorbike under the guise that he would drop him home, but instead took him to a private building at a secluded place, locked him up, and subjected to unnatural sex.

The prosecution argued that the boy was subjected to sodomy and was forced oral sex and exhibited bite marks on his right leg thighs when he objected to these advances.

The boy escaped from the abductor's custody while he was on a phone call and reached home. He described his ordeal to his parents who promptly lodged a police complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act.

Counsel for the accused argued that the boy was suffering from psychiatric issues and hence, his deposition should not be taken seriously. However, the court held that the victim's statement inspired the confidence of the court and could not be rejected.

