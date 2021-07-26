Magnitude 4.2 quake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale was reported near Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Monday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:19 pm (IST).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 14:19:17 IST, Latitude: 36.78 & Longitude: 73.49, Depth: 19 Km, Location: 263 km East of Fayzabad," said NCS.

The tremors were also felt in Pakistan. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

