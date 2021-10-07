Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Pakistan

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has struck the northern part of Pakistan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.

The tremor was registered at 22.01 GMT today, 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) northeast of the city of Balochistan's Harnai.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 20.8 kilometers. However, no casualties reported so far due to the earthquake, according to the USGS.

( With inputs from ANI )

