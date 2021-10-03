Mahant Nritya Gopal Das unwell, to be hospitalized

Lucknow, Oct 3 Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, is being brought to Lucknow to be admitted to the Medanta hospital, following complaints of pain in chest, fluctuating oxygen levels and excessive urine discharge.

A team of doctors examined the ailing Mahant on Sunday morning in Ayodhya and then advised hospitalization after which the Mahant is being brought to Lucknow for hospitalization.

Last year, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, 83, had been hospitalized after testing positive for Covid.

Since then, he has avoided public functions and has remained confined to his residence.

