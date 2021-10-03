Mahatma Gandhi taught us there's nothing cowardly about non-violence: UNGA 76th session's President

Commemorating Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, UNGA 76the session's President Abdulla Shahid on Saturday said that he taught us there's nothing cowardly about non-violence.

Speaking at a virtual commemoration organised by India's Permanent Mission to UN on Saturday, Shahid emphasised, "It is not by chance that this day, October 2, coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. In commemorating this day, we also celebrate the legacy of this remarkable man who taught us that there is nothing cowardly about non-violence."

Underlining Mahatma Gandhi's words he said that non-violence is a power that can be wielded equally by all provided if they have faith in God of love and equal love for all mankind.

He emphasised that Mahatma Gandhi chose peace to confront injustice.

Gandhi's birth anniversary is being celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence. Various world leaders including global organisations are remembering his message of non-violence and tolerance. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and had been at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahinsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

